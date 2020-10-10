2 men injured, 1 critically, after shooting in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Two men are shot and one is critical in Kensington, officials said.
Police responded to the 3100 block of E Street in Kensington early Saturday morning, about 1:15, authorities said, for a shooting.
The arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
An unidentified man sustained a gunshot to the torso. A second man, 39, had taken a bullet to the arm.
They were both taken to Temple University Hospital. The unidentified man was placed in critical condition, while the 39-year-old man was stable.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
