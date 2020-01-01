2 men killed in Frankford shooting brings Philly homicide total to 3 in 2020

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after two men were killed and another wounded in a shooting in Frankford.

It happened on the 4700 block of Griscom Street around 2:15 p.m. on New Year's Day.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he died. A 26-year-old man was also shot in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. She was taken to the hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The shooting marks the second and third homicides in Philadelphia in 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

