2 men shoot and kill each other at Chester gas station, police say

Police are investigating following a fatal double shooting at a gas station in Chester.

The incident began when a fight inside the Sunoco gas station on West 9th and Kerlin streets spilled out into the parking lot. Video captured by a nearby surveillance camera shows what looks like a quiet night, but people begin running, disrupting the quiet of the night.

In the right corner of the video, a man can be seen attempting to duck by an SUV. The SUV moves and an individual is on the ground.

Then a person in a white shirt runs to the middle of the parking lot and appears to fire a gun.

Chester police say 29-year-old Tahriq Doward died in the parking lot as a result. 30-year-old Lasantos Saunders died in a car, a block away from the original scene, at West 10th Street and Concord Avenue.

“I came in at six and I was trying to open the store, but the tape was all over,” explained Mohammad Ahmed.

Ahmed works at the store with the video cameras that captured the chaos. He says the crime scene forced him to open a half hour late Saturday morning.

“Everybody is sad about it. Everyone is talking about it. It’s sad to hear and it’s actually sad to see,” Ahmed added.

“At this point, it appears to be a beef between several individuals and unfortunately, it lead to gunplay,” stated Chester Police Commissioner Otis Blair.

Commissioner Blair says the violence unfolded while other customers were both inside and outside the store. There were no other injuries.

Officials say, after an investigation, Doward and Saunders shot each other. After combing through surveillance video, investigators conclude a robbery and fight took place inside the convenience store, noting Saunders was assaulted and robbed in the store.

Store employees reportedly gained control of the situation and led the group outside, with Saunders staying behind. Investigators say Doward returned to the store and exchanged gunfire with Saunders, striking each other.

“It’s kind of scary. It’s actually scary to see around here,” Ahmed went on.

Seconds following the chaos, the surveillance video shows and SUV leave the parking lot, circle into a lot across the street and begin to pull away, another car following it.

Chester police say this brings the homicide count, so far, in the city to five.

Two other men, 21-year-old Jaquail Dale and 29-year-old Lamont Mallory, have been arrested and charged with robbery and assault of Saunders. They are not being charged with the homicides.

