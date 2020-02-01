2 men shot and killed outside gas station in Chester

article

Police are investigating following a fatal double shooting at a gas station in Chester.

The incident began when a fight inside the Sunoco gas station on West 9th and Kerlin streets spilled out into the parking lot.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.