2 people injured after Northeast Philadelphia house fire; 2 teens escape

At least two people are injured following a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia.

The flames broke out at a two-story home on the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Those injured include a 21-year-old man and 71-year-old woman. Two 16-year-old boys were also inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to escape.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

