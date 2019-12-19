2 people trapped as crews respond to gas explosion at row homes in South Philadelphia

Authorities are responding to the scene of a possible gas explosion at row homes in South Philadelphia.

The explosion happened on the 1400 block of South 8th Street.

Two people are reportedly trapped inside one of the properties. A collapse of the building is being reported as crews continue to respond.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., officials raised the fire to a second alarm with more than 100 members responding from the Philadelphia Fire Department and other agencies.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP