2 teens, both 19, are critical after fall from North Philadelphia rowhome, police say

article

Two young women are in critical condition after a fall from a rowhome in North Philadelphia.

Officials say they were called to the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street early Saturday, just before 2 a.m., for a reported fall.

Police investigate after two 19-year-old teens fall from a North Philadelphia building.

When responding officers arrived, they found two 19-year-old women had fallen from a three-story rowhome. Both were unconscious.

Two 19-year-old teens are critical after a fall from a North Philadelphia building, police say.

One of the teens suffered a broken pelvis while the other sustained a head injury. One was transported to Temple University Hospital while the other was transported to Jefferson. Both were listed in critical condition.

Advertisement

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is underway.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!