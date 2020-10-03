2 teens critical after falling from 3 story rowhome in North Philadelphia

Authorities say two young women are in critical condition after falling from a three story rowhome in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street sometime around 2 a.m. for reports of a fall.

Police say two 19-year-old women were found unconscious at the scene. It's unclear at this time which floor the women fell from.

One victim was is reportedly at Temple University Hospital with a broken pelvis. The second victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for a head injury.

Police have not said what caused the women to fall. An investigation is underway.

