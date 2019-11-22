2 teens stabbed on Broad Street Line in Olney; 1 critical

article

Two teenagers are in the hospital after Philadelphia police say they were stabbed on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.

The incident occurred at the Broad Street Line’s Logan station in Olney at 9:11 a.m.

Police say both victims, who are 17, suffered stab wounds on the subway car. The victims got off the subway at Olney Transportation Center and walked to Albert Einstein Hospital.

One of the teens has since been placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP