2 teens wounded in shooting at SEPTA's City Hall station
PHILADELPHIA - Officials say two teens were shot on the northbound side of the Broad Street Line at SEPTA's City Hall station in Center City.
It happened Wednesday around 9:45 p.m.
According to officials, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old were shot. Both victims were taken to Hahnemann Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say an arrest has been made. No word on what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
