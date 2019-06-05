2 teens wounded in shooting at SEPTA’s City Hall station

Officials say two teens were shot on the northbound side of the Broad Street Line at SEPTA's City Hall station in Center City.

It happened Wednesday around 9:45 p.m.

According to officials, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old were shot. Both victims were taken to Hahnemann Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an arrest has been made. No word on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.