2 wounded, including pregnant woman, in Fairhill shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating after two women, including a pregnant woman, were shot in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

It happened on the 3400 block of North 2nd Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the women were sitting in the backseat of a vehicle with an infant when a man fired 20 shots from a semi-automatic weapon into the driver's side of the car.

Police say the pregnant woman was shot in the elbow. The second woman was shot in the leg. Investigators said at the scene preliminarily the victims appear to be in stable condition. The infant was not wounded in the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

