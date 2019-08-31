2-year-old taken in western Pa.; Amber Child Abduction Alert issued

article

An Amber Child Abduction Alert has been issued for a two-year-old girl, missing from Allegheny County.

Officials say two-year-old Malani Johnson was taken by 25-year-old Sharena Islam Nancy. The child was last seen in Penn Hills Borough, in Allegheny County, in western Pennsylvania.

Pa. State Police issued the alert Saturday, just before 8 p.m. They say a vehicle was located, but two-year-old Johnson was still missing.

Johnson has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and skirt with a floral design and she was wearing black sandals.

Anyone with any knowledge of the whereabouts of Johnson or Nancy are asked to contact local police or dial 911.