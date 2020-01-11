23-year-old Drexel student falls to his death while jumping between North Philly rooftops

article

A 23-year-old man fell to his death Saturday while jumping between rooftops in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street.

Witnesses told police that they were jumping between the rooftops of their apartment building when the victim did not make the jump, falling two stories down and hitting his head.

The witnesses and victim had been drinking alcohol at an event earlier in the evening, per police.

The group reportedly found the victim unresponsive, face down in a pool of blood and began to administer CPR until medics arrived. The victim was then transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and opened a sudden death investigation.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased. Drexel University officials confirmed Saturday that the victim was a student.

This is an ongoing investigation.

