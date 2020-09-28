26-year-old woman killed in West Philadelphia shooting Monday, suspect in custody

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in West Philadelphia Monday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on the 900 block of North 41st Street.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot one time in the left arm and once in the left side of the neck.

They were transported to Presbyterian Hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say an adult male was taken into custody following the incident.

Deja Lynn Alvarez, a transgender activist, tells FOX 29's Kelly Rule the victim was a transgender woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

