26-year-old woman killed in West Philadelphia shooting Monday, suspect in custody

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in West Philadelphia  Monday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on the 900 block of North 41st Street.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot one time in the left arm and once in the left side of the neck.

They were transported to Presbyterian Hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say an adult male was taken into custody following the incident. 

Deja Lynn Alvarez, a transgender activist, tells FOX 29's Kelly Rule the victim was a transgender woman. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

