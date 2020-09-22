3-alarm fire tears through home in Trenton

article

Firefighters on Tuesday night battled a large fire that engulfed a home in New Jersey's capital.

The blaze broke out on the 700 block of Southard Street around 8:40 p.m.

The fire struck a 3rd alarm shortly before 10 p.m. No word on injuries at this time or what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

