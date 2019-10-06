3 dead, 1 missing after car becomes submerged in New Castle County canal

article

Three teens are dead after a car ended up submerged in a New Castle County canal on Sunday.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. on the south side of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, about one mile west of the Sen. William V. Roth Jr. Bridge.

Delaware State police stated five people were in the vehicle when it went into the water.

Authorities confirmed one 16-year-old female was able to get out of the vehicle, with the assistance of the 18-year-old male driver. The 16-year-old female was found on the bank of the canal by first responders.

Police say the 18-year-old driver went back into the water in an attempt to rescue the other passengers in the vehicle. First responders subsequently found the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was located in the water sometime after 3 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was removed from the water just before 5 p.m. Two passengers, a 16-year-old male and a 12-year-old male were found unresponsive inside the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

One six-year-old male remains unaccounted for.

Authorities were investigating why the vehicle went into the water. “Obviously, that’s the big question. It’s part of the investigation. But, we do not have the information as to why or how the vehicle ended up going over the canal banks into the water,” stated Master Corporal Michael Austin, Public Information Officer with the Delaware State Police.