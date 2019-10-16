3 dead in crash on Route 1 in Chester County

article

Three people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 in New Garden Township, Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It happened southbound on Route 1 just north of Neward Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the van was occupied by 11 people

US-1 southbound is currently closed between SR-82 and the Toughkenamon exit. The closure is expected to last through the evening rush hour as police continue to investigate.

No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.