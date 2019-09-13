3 killed, 1 critical after head-on crash in Plymouth Township

Three people have died and one person remains in critical condition after a head-on crash in Plymouth Township late Thursday night.

The crash occurred at the five-point intersection of Ridge Pike and Chemical Road just before midnight Thursday night and shut down the roadway for several hours.

Police say the crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control as he traveled around a curve at a high rate of speed, and traveled into the path of a Dodge Caravan.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the Honda Pilot who was ejected from the vehicle also succumbed to his injuries. A third person who was inside the Honda was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The victims have not been identified at this time.

According to police, an officer was on patrol in the intersection and heard the Honda Pilot approaching at a high rate of speed. The crash occurred approximately 10 yards from where the officer was stationed and police believe a portion of the incident was captured on the patrol car's dashcam.

The road reopened shortly after 6 a.m. and was shut down for more than six hours.