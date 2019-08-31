3 killed, 9 injured after violent start to Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a violent start to Labor Day weekend left at least three people dead and nine others injured across Philadelphia.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, two men were killed and two others were injured after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say two men, ages 25 and 31, were shot in the head on the 4600 block of North 4th Street. Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries Saturday morning.

Two other men, ages 20 and 22, were hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a 32-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting inside a Jeep Cherokee in West Philadelphia. Police say the victim was shot four times on the 900 block of Fallon Street.

An hour earlier, another shooting left one woman dead and another critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia. Two women, both 24, were shot several times while sitting in a car on the 2900 block of South Robinson Street.

On Friday night, a 9-year-old boy was playing outside in Southwest Philadelphia when he was shot. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Upland Street. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Other weekend shooting victims included a 42-year-old man, who was critically wounded after being shot in the back on the 3200 block of H Street in Kensington; a 38-year-old man who was shot in the ankle on the 2900 block of Morris Street in South Philadelphia; a 23-year-old man who was shot in the leg on the 2200 block of South 68th Street in Southwest Philadelphia; and a 25-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks on the 2700 block of North Hope Street in North Philadelphia.

These are ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made at this time, and police have yet to identify the deceased.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.