3 killed after small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a small plane crash that claimed the lives of three people in Upper Moreland Township Thursday morning.

The single-engine plane crashed in the area of Minnie Lane and Morris Road around 6:20 a.m. and struck several trees before finally coming to a stop.

Police have confirmed three people were on board the plane at the time of the crash and did not survive. The victims include two females, and one male.

No one on the ground was injured.

Officials with the NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash, and say the pilot reported a problem shortly after takeoff, but further details were not disclosed.

Officials tell FOX 29 the Beechcraft Bonanza plane took off from the Northeast Philadelphia airport around 6:12 a.m. Thursday morning and was headed for Ohio.

No nearby homes were damaged during the incident, but a shed was damaged.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.