3 men shot near Southwest Philadelphia park; suspect or suspects sought

article

Three young men are hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds near a park in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police responded to South 66th and Regent Streets just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired, officials say.

Police discovered three men shot when they arrived on scene. An 18-year-old teen was shot in the leg, a 20-year-old was shot in the foot and a man estimated to be in his early 20’s was shot in the back of the head.

Shooting at 66th and Regent Sts

Each of the victims was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Officials at the scene indicated the shooting took place in the street, based on the evidence. Investigators found 21 shell casings.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapon or weapons have been found and no arrest have been made.