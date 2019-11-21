3 of 6 men charged in deadly football game shooting appear in court

Three of the six men charged in a deadly shooting at a New Jersey high school football game are due in court Thursday.

26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, and 27-year-old Michael Mack are expected in court for a detention hearing in connection with last Friday’s shooting. All three are facing weapons charges. 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, faces weapons and eluding charges and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Micah Tennant, 10, had succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by gunfire at the game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High School.

A 15-year-old boy was also treated for a graze wound as a result of the shooting.

In total, six men were charged in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman, 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, and a 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah who police say was the intended target. Wyatt is also expected to appear in court later this week.

Abdullah was also struck by gunfire and charged after paramedics allegedly found a gun on him while caring for him.

Authorities say the shooting was a result of “petty vengeance.”

Thursday afternoon, Camden and Pleasantville resumed their playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game was closed to the public as players played for a crowd of family, close friends, and a number of Philadelphia Eagles players.

