3 officers injured, 1 critical, after police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Trenton

article

Authorities say a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Trenton resulted in a violent wreck at in intersection which critically injured an officer and hospitalized two others.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of North Olden Avenue and North Clinton Avenue around 2 a.m.

Investigators police say the pursuit began when police spotted a stolen Ford sedan near Parkside Avenue and Olden Avenue. A police spokesperson says officers began to pursue the vehicle on Olden and towards Ewing Township.

During the pursuit, police say three individuals inside the car began firing shots at police. The gunfire reportedly struck the police cruiser but did not injure any officers or bystanders. Police did not return fire.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspected stolen vehicle crashed into a responding police cruiser at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Olden Avenue. A third vehicle not involved in the pursuit was also struck.

Advertisement

Police say three officers were hospitalized and one is in critical condition. Three suspects are in custody and three firearms were reportedly recovered from the car.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP