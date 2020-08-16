3 people are killed and 7 injured in shootings across Philadelphia

article

The episodes of gun violence continued unabated across Philadelphia Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night, just after 9:15, officials said. That shooting took place in South Philadelphia, on the 2100 block of Webster Street.

Police investigate a fatal shooting on Webster Street.

An additional five people were injured by gunfire at a large gathering in North Philadelphia while a sixth person was injured on the 3100 block of Tasker Street before Saturday concluded.

Police investigate the shooting of five people at a large gathering in North Philadelphia.

17-year-old shot and killed in Kensington, police say

Man, 28, critical after shooting in Brewerytown

Sunday morning, a 23-year-old man was critically injured in West Philadelphia after he was shot at Lansdowne Avenue and North Robinson Street around 2 a.m., authorities said.

Police investigate after a 23-year-old man is critically wounded in a shooting West Philadelphia.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Germantown around 3:30 a.m., on the 5000 block of Marion Street. And, just before 5 a.m., another man was shot and killed in Holmesburg, on the 4700 block of Lansing Street.

___

