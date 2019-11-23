3 people killed in Berks County house fire

Three people were killed in a Berks County house fire on Saturday night.

The fire broke out on the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Union Township around 5:30 p.m.

“I yelled at my husband, ‘Did you hear that, it sounded like a gunshot?’ And then, right after that…it was more like…it was much louder, it was more like an explosion. And, he goes, ‘My goodness, look at this!’ And we went to the window and the flames were shooting up over the trees already. So, it must have been engulfed really fast,” explained neighbor Louise Bornak.

Another neighbor said he smelled smoke and ran to the home and garages and guided the fire crews down to the structures.

Crews discovered two bodies in a double wide trailer and another body in one of the garages. They also found an unresponsive dog and two cats.

Pennsylvania State Police are calling the location a crime scene. Neighbors aren’t sure what to think.

“Something exploded. There’s no doubt about that. It would have been just a fire. My husband said there must have been gas in the garage or something. Something exploded because it was just it caught fire,” Bornak added.

“A fire could be a crime, it could be arson. Just by the mere fact that it could be a crime scene, but now you throw in three deceased victims back here. We don’t know till the autopsy, till we do some legwork, interviews. We don’t know for sure,” explained Pennsylvania State Trooper David Beohm.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze within 40 minutes.

The fire is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.