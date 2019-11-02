3 Suspects sought in robbery and abduction in Rhawnhurst

article

Police in Rhawnhurst are investigating a robbery and abduction happening Saturday evening.

According to officials, three men were traveling in a tan two-tone minivan with tinted windows Saturday, about 6:15 p.m. At Faunce Street and Algon Avenue, they reportedly abducted an 18-year-old male.

Authorities say the victim was able to jump out of the minivan at Algon Avenue and Napfle Avenue.

Police say the victim’s wallet and iPhone were taken by the men. The teen sustained no apparent injuries.

The first suspect is described as thin, with green eyes and wearing a red, white and blue jacket. The second suspect is 5’8” and was wearing black clothes. The third suspect is 5’8” with a medium build and a beard. He was wearing black clothes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.