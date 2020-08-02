3 women, 1 man injured in quadruple shooting in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police say three women and a man were injured during a quadruple shooting early Sunday morning in Kensington.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Weymouth just before 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found four victims believed to be in their 20s at the scene. The victims were taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported and a motive for the violence remains under investigation.

