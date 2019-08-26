3 wounded in shooting in Graduate Hospital section of Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital section.

It happened Monday around 3 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzwater Street.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot once in the leg and was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. A 23-year-old man was shot once in the calf. He is currently in stable condition. A third victim,17, was shot twice in the stomach and twice in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.