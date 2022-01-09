32 people in 'life-threatening condition' after Bronx apartment fire

article

Over 63 people have been injured, with 32 in life-threatening condition after a massive fire inside a Bronx apartment building Sunday afternoon, in what may prove to be New York City's worst fire disaster in 30 years.

Officials say the five-alarm fire began inside a duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of an apartment building located on East 181st Street just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, smoke from the fire ran the entire height of the 19-story building, and responding firefighters found victims in stairwells on every floor of the building.

Nigro reported that 32 people were taken to hospitals in life-threatening condition as a result of the fire, but the ultimate death toll could be the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in 1990 that killed 87 people.

"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

Nigro said that the door of the apartment where the fire started had been left open, allowing the fire and smoke to spread through the building.

Injuries from the fire include 32 people with life-threatening injuries, 9 people in serious condition, and 22 people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly 200 firefighters responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY as more information becomes available.