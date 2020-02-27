4 children injured, 1 critical after car plows through day care in Upper Southampton Township
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, Pa. - Authorities say four children have been sent to the hospital after a car plowed through a classroom of a day care Thursday afternoon in Upper Southampton Township.
Emergency crews responded to the Children of America Childcare Center just before 1:30 p.m.
FOX 29's Alex George reports one of the four victims has sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver was taken St. Mary Medical Center.
The crash reportedly happened during nap time when 17 children were in the classroom.
This is a developing story.
