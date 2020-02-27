4 children injured, 1 critically, after car plows through day care in Upper Southampton Township

Authorities say four children have been sent to the hospital after a car plowed through a classroom of a day care Thursday afternoon in Upper Southampton Township.

Emergency crews responded to the Children of America Childcare Center just before 1:30 p.m. The crash happened during nap time when 17 children, all under the age of four, were in the classroom.

According to authorities, four children were taken to Abington Hospital for treatment. One child suffered serious injuries.

The driver was taken St. Mary Medical Center with minor injuries.

No word on how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

