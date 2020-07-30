4 injured in 3-alarm apartment fire in North Coventry Township

Officials say four people were taken to the hospital following a 3-alarm apartment fire in North Coventry Township.

The fire broke out on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard at the Ashwood Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly engulfed the building.

Firefighters spent hours working to get the blaze under control.

According to officials, over 100 people were affected by the fire with four people hospitalized with minor injuries. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

