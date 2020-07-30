4 tenants, 3 firefighters injured in 3-alarm apartment fire in North Coventry Township

Officials say four residents and three firefighters were taken to the hospital following a 3-alarm apartment blaze at an apartment complex in North Coventry Township.

The fire broke out on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard at the Ashwood Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly engulfed the building.

Firefighters spent hours working to get the blaze under control.

According to officials, over 100 people were affected by the fire with four people hospitalized with minor injuries. The Red Cross says they have helped 15 families find temporary housing at a nearby hotel.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by Chester County Fire Marshal, Pennsylvania State Police, and agents from the bureau of alcohol tobacco firearms and explosives (ATF).

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP