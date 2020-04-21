4-year-old girl shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A four-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the stomach in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night.
Officials say, police initially responded to a 911 call from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital concerning a four-year-old child brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police investigate the shooting death of a four-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia.
After a preliminary investigation, authorities say, police determined the girl was shot at a home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive shortly before midnight, Monday, in Northeast Philadelphia. She was taken by family members to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead just after midnight.
RELATED STORIES:
Police: 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with gun found in closet
An investigation is ongoing, officials say.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP