4-year-old girl shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A four-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the stomach in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night.

Officials say, police initially responded to a 911 call from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital concerning a four-year-old child brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police investigate the shooting death of a four-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities say, police determined the girl was shot at a home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive shortly before midnight, Monday, in Northeast Philadelphia. She was taken by family members to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead just after midnight.

An investigation is ongoing, officials say.

