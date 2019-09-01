Expand / Collapse search

40 pieces of ballistic evidence recovered from Southwest Philly shooting; suspect sought

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Forty pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered from the scene of a Southwest Philadelphia shooting overnight.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that yielded 40 pieces of ballistic evidence overnight.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 7500 block of Brewster Avenue.

Further details, including the status of the victim, were not immediately released.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.