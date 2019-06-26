47 dogs rescued from ‘hoarding horror’ at Trenton home

article

Police are investigating after 47 dogs were rescued from a "hoarding horror" at a Mercer County home.

The dogs were rescued from the Trenton home on Tuesday.

One of the dogs is in critical condition, three are hospitalized and several others are sick. The remaining dogs are being evaluated at Trenton Animals Rock, a local shelter.

"All are malnourished, dehydrated and terrified," the nonprofit said in a Facebook post.

The rescue said it is in urgent need of donations and fosters. The dogs rescued more than double the amount of animals the shelter typically houses at one time.

The shelter also put out a call for supplies like foldable crates, blankets, towels, food and grain-free dog treats.

Among the nonprofits that pitched in to help with the influx of dogs are Pick Your Paw Animal Rescue, The Shelter Animal Project and Fund-A-Bull Bulldogs in Rescue.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnesses or suspects animal cruelty or abuse is urged to contact their county prosecutors office or local police for assistance.