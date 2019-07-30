$4K stolen from Chipotle in Rhawnhurst during armed robbery; 3 suspects sought

article

Police are investigating after they say three masked men broke into a Rhawnhurst Chipotle and walked away with thousands of dollars.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday on the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Police say the suspects, one of whom was armed, announced the robbery upon entering. They took money from the registers and safe, then fled through the back door.

Six employees were inside at the time, including the restaurant's manager. Four customers who were also inside immediately fled.

Authorities say the suspects entered the restaurant when one of the employees opened the back door.

The suspects got away with around $4,000, according to police.

The incident was captured in full on surveillance video.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.