5 homes condemned after storm tears through Bucks County

By  FOX 29 staff
Posted 
Updated 51 mins ago
Pennsylvania
CROYDON, Pa. - At least five homes have been condemned after severe weather tore through a Bucks County neighborhood Sunday night.

The Red Cross is assisting families along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue who are now seeking shelter.

Residents are seeking shelter after severe weather tore through Croydon, Bucks County, on Sunday.

 

Trees crushed roofs and strong wind gusts tore roofs from homes.

PECO reports at least 900 customers are without power, which crews are working to restore.