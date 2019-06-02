5 homes condemned after storm tears through Bucks County

At least five homes have been condemned after severe weather tore through a Bucks County neighborhood Sunday night.

The Red Cross is assisting families along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue who are now seeking shelter.

Trees crushed roofs and strong wind gusts tore roofs from homes.

PECO reports at least 900 customers are without power, which crews are working to restore.