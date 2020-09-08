5 hurt in shootings across Philadelphia overnight

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a number of shootings across Philadelphia that sent at least five people to area hospitals overnight.

The first incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. near the 4400 block of Holden Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Two people, a 37-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were taken to Presbyterian hospital after they were struck in the legs by gunfire.

Both are listed in stable condition and the female victim is said to have suffered a graze wound, according to police.

The second shooting, in East Germantown, has left a 36-year-old man in critical condition after police say he was shot in the stomach shortly before midnight Monday night.

Shots then rang out near a corner store on the 2800 block of North 27th Street in North Philadelphia around 1 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was also shot once in her chest and once in her back. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

