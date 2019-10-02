5 injured in Newark house fire; resident escapes by jumping from window

article

Authorities say five people were injured when a fast-moving fire roared through a home in New Jersey's largest city, including one person who jumped from a second-floor window.

The fire in Newark broke out shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Summer Avenue and was being fought by numerous firefighters.

The injured people were being treated at a hospital. Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.