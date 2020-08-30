5 shot, 1 fatally at pancake house in Morgan Park

article

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday at the Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 1:50 p.m., a man was dining outdoors at the restaurant in the 11600 block of South Western Avenue, when a white-colored SUV pulled up and fired shots in his direction, police said.

The 31-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police believe he was the intended target.

Four other people were also struck, police said.

A man and woman, both 32, were shot in their legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were stabilized, police said. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Another woman, 30, was shot in the foot, police said. She was in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital.

This shooting comes after six people were wounded — including a 17-year-old boy — in a shooting Wednesday night at a parking lot in Gresham on the South Side.

Area Two detectives are investigating.