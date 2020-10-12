5-year-old drowned inside West Philadelphia home, police say

Police say a 5-year-old was killed inside a West Philadelphia home.

It happened on the 4800 block of Pine Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the boy was taken to CHOP and was later pronounced dead.

The mother is in the hospital after stabbing herself, police said. She is in stable condition with minor lacerations.

No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

