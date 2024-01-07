5-year-old girl shot twice in leg in Kensington: police

article

A five-year-old girl is suffering gunshot wounds after police say they responded to a call from St. Chris Hospital regarding the incident Sunday.

Police responded to an E-911 call from St. Chris Hospital reporting that a child with gunshot wounds had arrived via private vehicle with her mom.

Upon arrival, police found the five-year-old shot twice in the right leg.

She is currently in stable condition.

Officials are searching for the scene of the incident.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Further updates will follow as they become available.