50-year-old woman stabbed to death in Hunting Park, police say
article
HUNTING PARK - Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the Hunting Park section.
Officials said officers from the 25th District were dispatched to the 3900 block of North 5th Street Thursday, about 3:30 in the afternoon, on the report of a stabbing.
Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman with stab wounds all over her body.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Family of 2009 fatal crash victim devastated that 1 of 2 men sentenced to life is out of prison
- Philadelphia child who survived being used as ‘human shield’ in 2019 shooting dies
- Police: Woman shot in the back while riding in food delivery vehicle in South Philadelphia
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Advertisement
Police say an active investigation is underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.