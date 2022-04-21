50-year-old woman stabbed to death in Hunting Park, police say

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the Hunting Park section.

Officials said officers from the 25th District were dispatched to the 3900 block of North 5th Street Thursday, about 3:30 in the afternoon, on the report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman with stab wounds all over her body.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police say an active investigation is underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.