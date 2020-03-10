51-year-old man shot and killed in North Philadelphia; suspect arrested

article

Police are investigating following an early morning shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Chew Avenue.

Police said a 51-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

An arrest was made and a gun was recovered, according to police.

No further information was immediately made available.

