6.4-magnitude earthquake reported in remote western Nevada

article

The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles deep.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California's Central Valley, tweeted that they felt the quake.

