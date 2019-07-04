6.6 magnitude quake rattles Southern California

An earthquake that struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert rattling a large swath of Southern California was also felt in neighboring Nevada.

Officials say emergency crews responded to at least 24 medical and fire incidents after the earthquake near Ridgecrest, California.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Thursday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it.