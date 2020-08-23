6-alarm fire rages in Nicetown-Tioga commercial building

article

Philadelphia firefighters battle a six-alarm fire in Nicetown-Tioga early Sunday morning.

Philadelphia fire crews battle six-alarm blaze in Nicetown-Tioga.

The initial call came about 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a commercial building at Stokley Street and West Hunting Park Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the building.

Philadelphia fire crews battle six-alarm blaze in Nicetown-Tioga.

The fire quickly grew to a five-alarm blaze, with flames roaring from the roof and engulfing the entire structure. A portion of the roof collapsed in the heat of the inferno. The fire grew to six-alarms just after 5 a.m.

Philadelphia fire crews battle six-alarm blaze in Nicetown-Tioga.

Advertisement

One firefighter was reportedly injured while fighting the fire. That firefighter was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the firefighter’s condition. No other injuries were reported.

Philadelphia fire crews battle six-alarm blaze in Nicetown-Tioga.

The building was still ablaze three hours into the fight to gain control of it. At its height, 200 hundred firefighters were on scene working with approximately 120 pieces of equipment.

Philadelphia fire crews battle six-alarm blaze in Nicetown-Tioga.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP