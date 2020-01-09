6 injured in crash involving school bus in New Castle County

Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened on Memorial Drive in Minquadale around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to school district officials, two kids were taken to the hospital and four passengers from a vehicle involved had to be taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

SKYFOX flew over the scene of a crash in New Castle County on Thursday.

Memorial Drive is closed between U.S. 13 and Route 9. Commuters should seek an alternative route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

