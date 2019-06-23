6 men injured after multiple shootings across Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating multiple shootings across Philadelphia that left three men critically injured and three others wounded overnight.

A quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia left four men in their mid-20s injured.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near 24th and Moore streets. Police say two victims were shot in the back and two others were shot in the hand. One of the victims was critically injured. The rest are in stable condition.

Seventeen shell casings were recovered from the scene.

A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting around 12:45 a.m. on the 2600 block of West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was shot once in the back and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Six shell casings were recovered from the scene. Some damage was sustained to nearby vehicles as well

Another shooting around 1:30 a.m. left a man critically injured in West Philadelphia.

Police say the man was shot in the chest and hand near North 46th and Aspen streets. The victim allegedly tried to drive away from the scene but crashed about a mile away near 38th and Walnut streets.

Police say the victim crashed his car shortly after being shot.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.